Olin (OLN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) recently:

4/29/2024 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock worth $4,136,061. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

