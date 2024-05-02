One Day In July LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.12. 179,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,867. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

