One Day In July LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 72,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.33. 14,334,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.11 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

