One Day In July LLC Has $44.93 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $44,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. 233,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,962. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.