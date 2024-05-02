OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on May 17th

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

OneMain has raised its dividend by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.76 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

