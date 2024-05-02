ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $4.92 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $81.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

