Oppenheimer Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $18.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Dana’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.