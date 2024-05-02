Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of OPY opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

