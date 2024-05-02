Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.99. 785,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,125. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

