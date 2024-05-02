Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $34.14

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $716.84 million and approximately $175.10 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $34.14 or 0.00058516 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.20816276 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $240,814,705.08 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

