Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth $7,322,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 40.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 301.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

BATS XTJL opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

