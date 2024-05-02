Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

BATS EZU opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

