Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 5,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

