Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,510 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of UAUG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $198.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

