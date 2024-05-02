ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
ORIX Stock Down 1.3 %
ORIX stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. ORIX has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ORIX
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ORIX
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.