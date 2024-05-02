ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ORIX Stock Down 1.3 %

ORIX stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. ORIX has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

ORIX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 12.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

