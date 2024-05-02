Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OVID opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.76% and a negative net margin of 13,351.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

