Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Cut by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,572 shares of company stock worth $1,928,312. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07. Owens Corning has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $173.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

