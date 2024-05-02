Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 245.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

