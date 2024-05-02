Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 11.50%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PBHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,777.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,504 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

