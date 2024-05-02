Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 57.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

