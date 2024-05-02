Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,591,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $329.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.28 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

