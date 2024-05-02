Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $232.69 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Get Our Latest Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.