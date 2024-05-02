Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 454 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $489.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $374.85 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

