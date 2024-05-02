Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 32,275.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after buying an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Moody’s stock opened at $372.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.45 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

