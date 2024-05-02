Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000.

IEI opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

