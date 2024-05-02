Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $246.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

