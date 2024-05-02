Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

