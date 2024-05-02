Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 188,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $182.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

