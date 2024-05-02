Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NVR by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,949,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,452.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,745.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,010.65. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.