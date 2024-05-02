Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LII opened at $454.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $271.51 and a one year high of $501.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.56.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.31.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

