Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,408,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

