PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

