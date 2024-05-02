Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 383,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,003. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

