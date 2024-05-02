Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 195.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 4,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,141. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

A number of analysts have commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

