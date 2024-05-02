Phraction Management LLC Acquires 7,296 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Danaher by 38.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 32.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Danaher by 14.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

DHR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.83. 800,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

