Phraction Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phraction Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,194,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

