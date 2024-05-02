Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 98.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

