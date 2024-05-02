Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,314,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,299,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

PSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

