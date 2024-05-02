Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet cut Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $359.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

