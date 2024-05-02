Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 564.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $310.64 million, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,064.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,819 shares of company stock worth $270,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

