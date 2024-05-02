PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

