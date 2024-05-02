ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:REGL opened at $75.32 on Thursday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

