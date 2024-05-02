Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 868,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,076,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 347,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

