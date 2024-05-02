Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,251,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,667 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 251,269 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

