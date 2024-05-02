PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $14.96 on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. 30,329,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

