Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%.
TSE EQX opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
