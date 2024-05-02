Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by Roth Capital

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.78. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

