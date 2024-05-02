Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

TSE SES opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.80.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

