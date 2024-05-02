Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SES
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
TSE SES opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.80.
Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services
In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.