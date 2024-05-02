Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Cut by Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

