Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Reduced by Analyst

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
