Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Reduced by Analyst

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

